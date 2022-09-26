'Entertaining Game': Minister's Swipe At Congress Over Rajasthan Crisis

Union minister Anurag Thakur on Monday took a jibe at the Congress over its Rajasthan crisis, saying an "entertaining game" is going on in the state ruled by the grand old party.

The information and broadcasting minister said this while interacting with the media at Nadaun on the first day of his two-day tour to his home district of Hamirpur. "While on one hand, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is going to fight the Congress presidential poll, on the other hand, he is trying to save his government as there is a conflict in the party about the next chief minister," Thakur said, adding that the tenure of the chief minister of Rajasthan is spent only in saving his government.

The Union minister said, “If people support, the BJP will once again bring Rajasthan on the path of development." He also attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and said that his ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' is more about dividing India rather than uniting it.

Regarding the statements of Congress leaders on BJYM's Mandi rally on Saturday, Thakur said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had always been visiting Himachal and considered the state as his second home.

The Union minister said, “If the weather had been clear, the prime minister would have come. He made a virtual address to the youth in time so that everyone could reach home on time.” He said his ministry has banned and suspended 10 YouTube channels for attempting to sabotage ties with friendly countries through misinformation, vicious propaganda and conspiracy against the country. Thakur also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various developmental projects worth Rs 19.31 crore in Hamirpur.

Earlier, in Kangra district, he called upon the youth to use their energy in nation building. He was addressing the youth festival organised by Nehru Yuva Kendra at the Government Degree College, Dhaliara. Thakur said that the youth can take the country to the top through the five resolutions given by Prime Minister Modi to the country.

The Union minister said that the prime minister has taken India's economy to the fifth place and two crore gas cylinders have been allotted to the people under the Ujjwala scheme.

