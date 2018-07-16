Engine To Improve Payload Of Launch Vehicles Successfully Tested by ISRO

Vikas Engine will be used to power the second stage of ISRO's trusted Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle.

The Indian Space Research Organization said today that it had successfully conducted a ground test of its high thrust version of the Vikas Engine that would improve the payload capability of the space agency's launch vehicles.

The test, which lasted 195 seconds, was conducted by scientists at the ISRO Propulsion Complex (IPRC) in Mahendragiri in Tirunelveli district of Tamil Nadu, ISRO said on its website.

The Vikas Engine is the workhorse liquid rocket engine used to power the second stage of the ISRO's trusted Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV). It is also used in the second stage and also at the four-strap on stages of Geosynchronous Launch Vehicle (GSLV)

During the test, the propulsion parameters were found to be "satisfactory" and "closely" matched the predictions. The ground test has validated the performance adequacy of the Vikas Engine for its use in the upcoming second developmental flight of GSLV Mk-III.

ISRO is planning to launch GSLV-MkIII-D2 during the second half of 2018 carrying GSAT-29.

It carries multi-beam and optical communication payloads for the first time. The mission is targeted for Village Resource Centres in rural areas to bridge the digital divide.