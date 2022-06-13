Rahul Gandhi At Enforcement Directorate Office, Congress' Protest March: Live Updates

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accompanied by his sister and party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday arrived at Congress headquarters, ahead of his appearance before Enforcement Directorate in the National Herald case. The two joined Congress workers in marching to the ED office from here.
Earlier today Congress workers staged a protest holding placards and amidst massive sloganeering in support of Rahul Gandhi. 'Rahul Gandhi zindabad, zindabad' song resonated at Congress party headquarters in the national capital.
Several Congress workers were detained near the party headquarters as they raised slogans against the Central government.
Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala today said that the party's 'Satyagraha' march will continue despite the Delhi Police denying permission to the party to hold protests.
Slamming the Centre for denying permission to Congress to hold its
"Satyagraha march" in the national capital, party general secretary Randeep Surjewala addressing media persons said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has imposed an "undeclared emergency" in the entire central Delhi area.
Here are the Live Updates in National Herald case:
#Watch | Congress leader Rahul Gandhi surrounded by hundreds of party workers marches to the Enforcement Directorate office to appear before the agency in the #NationalHeraldCase.- NDTV (@ndtv) June 13, 2022
(ANI) pic.twitter.com/pLR8TEvimn
#NationalHeraldCase | Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other Congress leaders march to the Enforcement Directorate office in Delhi pic.twitter.com/jdPQadwZeJ- NDTV (@ndtv) June 13, 2022
#Watch | Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accompanied by party leaders and workers marches to the Enforcement Directorate office in Delhi to appear before it in the #NationalHeraldCase.- NDTV (@ndtv) June 13, 2022
(ANI) pic.twitter.com/2MFR0tlBye
#WATCH Congress leader Rahul Gandhi set to appear before ED today in the National Herald case.- ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2022
He is accompanied by his sister and party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra pic.twitter.com/VwTrMZR5NK
#WATCH 'Rahul Gandhi zindabad, zindabad' song resonates at Congress party headquarters in Delhi as RG is set to march to Enforcement Directorate to appear before it in National Herald case- ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2022
Top Congress leaders are present at the party HQ to show solidarity with party leadership pic.twitter.com/6NaCL6QuiK
#WATCH | Congress workers stage protest holding placards in support of party leader Rahul Gandhi ahead of his appearance before ED today in the National Herald case.- ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2022
Visuals from outside AICC headquarters, Delhi pic.twitter.com/1ihNUIr3Qn
#WATCH | Delhi Police detain Congress leaders amid sloganeering in support of party leader Rahul Gandhi ahead of his appearance before ED today in the National Herald case.- ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2022
Visuals from outside AICC headquarters, Delhi pic.twitter.com/3MijfyFO4n
#NationalHeraldCase | Summons To Rahul Gandhi: Congress Protests, Sister Priyanka To Go With Him https://t.co/bFfmTzPGIy- NDTV (@ndtv) June 13, 2022
NDTV's Arvind Gunasekar reports pic.twitter.com/SQjVDZQZO2
Congress workers were detained ahead of their march this morning to protest the action against party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case. Read more
- Congress workers were detained ahead of their march this morning to protest the action against party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case.
- Visuals from New Delhi showed Congress workers being detained and put into buses as they raised slogans in support of their leaders.
- More Congress workers are expected to hit the streets later in the day as the party has planned this protest as a show of strength.
- Rahul Gandhi is to appear today before the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is probing the money laundering case. Police have imposed prohibitory orders near the agency's office. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will accompany Mr Gandhi to the ED office, it is learnt.
- Delhi Police had last night refused permission for the protest march, citing the "communal and law and order situation" and VVIP movements.
- The Congress leaders had urged them to reconsider the decision, but to no avail.
- The party then decided to go ahead with the protest planned in Delhi and several other cities.