Rahul Gandhi At Enforcement Directorate Office, Congress' Protest March: Live Updates

Rahul Gandhi will appear before probe agency for questioning in connection with a money laundering case

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accompanied by his sister and party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday arrived at Congress headquarters, ahead of his appearance before Enforcement Directorate in the National Herald case. The two joined Congress workers in marching to the ED office from here.

Earlier today Congress workers staged a protest holding placards and amidst massive sloganeering in support of Rahul Gandhi. 'Rahul Gandhi zindabad, zindabad' song resonated at Congress party headquarters in the national capital.

Several Congress workers were detained near the party headquarters as they raised slogans against the Central government.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala today said that the party's 'Satyagraha' march will continue despite the Delhi Police denying permission to the party to hold protests.

Slamming the Centre for denying permission to Congress to hold its

"Satyagraha march" in the national capital, party general secretary Randeep Surjewala addressing media persons said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has imposed an "undeclared emergency" in the entire central Delhi area.

Here are the Live Updates in National Herald case:

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.

Jun 13, 2022 11:09 (IST) #Watch | Congress leader Rahul Gandhi surrounded by hundreds of party workers marches to the Enforcement Directorate office to appear before the agency in the #NationalHeraldCase.



(ANI) pic.twitter.com/pLR8TEvimn - NDTV (@ndtv) June 13, 2022

Jun 13, 2022 11:09 (IST) Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other Congress leaders march to the Enforcement Directorate office in Delhi #NationalHeraldCase | Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other Congress leaders march to the Enforcement Directorate office in Delhi pic.twitter.com/jdPQadwZeJ - NDTV (@ndtv) June 13, 2022 Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other Congress leaders march to the Enforcement Directorate office in Delhi

Jun 13, 2022 11:08 (IST) #Watch | Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accompanied by party leaders and workers marches to the Enforcement Directorate office in Delhi to appear before it in the #NationalHeraldCase.



(ANI) pic.twitter.com/2MFR0tlBye - NDTV (@ndtv) June 13, 2022

Jun 13, 2022 11:02 (IST) Rahul Gandhi accompanied by party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrives at Congress headquarters, ahead of his appearance before Enforcement Directorate in the National Herald case



Jun 13, 2022 10:49 (IST) We're protesting against what's happening in the country today. PM should give a message to the nation that violence won't be tolerated: Ashok Gehlot, Congress

We're protesting against what's happening in the country today. PM should give a message to the nation that violence won't be tolerated: Ashok Gehlot, Congress

Jun 13, 2022 10:48 (IST) #WATCH Congress leader Rahul Gandhi set to appear before ED today in the National Herald case.



He is accompanied by his sister and party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra pic.twitter.com/VwTrMZR5NK - ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2022

Jun 13, 2022 10:48 (IST) Congress workers in Jammu and Bengaluru protest against the alleged misuse of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) by the Centre

Congress workers in Jammu and Bengaluru protest against the alleged misuse of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) by the Centre

Jun 13, 2022 10:47 (IST) #WATCH 'Rahul Gandhi zindabad, zindabad' song resonates at Congress party headquarters in Delhi as RG is set to march to Enforcement Directorate to appear before it in National Herald case



Top Congress leaders are present at the party HQ to show solidarity with party leadership pic.twitter.com/6NaCL6QuiK - ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2022

Jun 13, 2022 10:46 (IST) We're here from various parts of India to show solidarity with our party leadership and show the nation the blatant misuse of ED. All cases of ED are bogus...I've got ED notices the maximum times, so I'm the resident expert in Congress in the matters of ED: Karti Chidambaram, Cong MP

We're here from various parts of India to show solidarity with our party leadership and show the nation the blatant misuse of ED. All cases of ED are bogus...I've got ED notices the maximum times, so I'm the resident expert in Congress in the matters of ED: Karti Chidambaram, Cong MP

Jun 13, 2022 10:45 (IST) We want to go along, it's not a crime.They are deliberately not giving us permission. We urged Amit Shah to allow us but to no avail. We believe in peaceful protest and not instigating riots like BJP: Congress' AR Chowdhury on Rahul Gandhi appearing before ED in National Herald case

We want to go along, it's not a crime.They are deliberately not giving us permission. We urged Amit Shah to allow us but to no avail. We believe in peaceful protest and not instigating riots like BJP: Congress' AR Chowdhury on Rahul Gandhi appearing before ED in National Herald case

Jun 13, 2022 10:44 (IST) Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrives at the residence of party leader and her brother Rahul Gandhi ahead of his appearance before ED in the National Herald case today.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrives at the residence of party leader and her brother Rahul Gandhi ahead of his appearance before ED in the National Herald case today.

Jun 13, 2022 10:44 (IST) What is wrong with holding a peaceful protest march against the misuse of central agencies by the ruling government?: Congress leader and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot at party headquarters in Delhi



Jun 13, 2022 10:44 (IST) Congress workers gathered near party headquarters in support of party leader Rahul Gandhi, ahead of his appearance before ED today in the National Herald case, detained by police.

Congress workers gathered near party headquarters in support of party leader Rahul Gandhi, ahead of his appearance before ED today in the National Herald case, detained by police.

Jun 13, 2022 10:42 (IST) 'Satya ka Sangram' will continue under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi. Even the British could not suppress the voice of Congress during the freedom struggle, then how can this ruling government?: Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala

'Satya ka Sangram' will continue under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi. Even the British could not suppress the voice of Congress during the freedom struggle, then how can this ruling government?: Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala

Jun 13, 2022 10:42 (IST) Congress workers stage protest holding placards in support of party leader Rahul Gandhi ahead of his appearance before ED today in the National Herald case.

Congress workers stage protest holding placards in support of party leader Rahul Gandhi ahead of his appearance before ED today in the National Herald case.

Jun 13, 2022 10:41 (IST) Congress leaders will stay united. Police are being used for a different purpose, but we will continue to carry forward our work: Congress leader TS Singh Deo in Delhi



Jun 13, 2022 10:40 (IST) #WATCH | Congress workers stage protest holding placards in support of party leader Rahul Gandhi ahead of his appearance before ED today in the National Herald case.



Visuals from outside AICC headquarters, Delhi pic.twitter.com/1ihNUIr3Qn - ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2022

Jun 13, 2022 10:40 (IST) #WATCH | Delhi Police detain Congress leaders amid sloganeering in support of party leader Rahul Gandhi ahead of his appearance before ED today in the National Herald case.



Visuals from outside AICC headquarters, Delhi pic.twitter.com/3MijfyFO4n - ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2022

Jun 13, 2022 10:39 (IST) Police deployment outside Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's residence ahead of his appearance before ED today in the National Herald case.

Police deployment outside Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's residence ahead of his appearance before ED today in the National Herald case.

Jun 13, 2022 10:38 (IST) "British Couldn't Oppress Us...": Congress Protests On Rahul Gandhi Summons

Announcing that Congress would continue its protest march in support of Rahul Gandhi, who is to appear today before the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala took a swipe at the BJP with a taunt on the role of their ideological predecessors in the freedom struggle. "The Satyagrah march will be held in a peaceful and Gandhian way under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi. Neither the British could stop it during the freedom struggle, nor can the current ruling dispensation, who served as informants for the British then," he said today.



Jun 13, 2022 10:38 (IST) #NationalHeraldCase | Summons To Rahul Gandhi: Congress Protests, Sister Priyanka To Go With Him https://t.co/bFfmTzPGIy



NDTV's Arvind Gunasekar reports pic.twitter.com/SQjVDZQZO2 - NDTV (@ndtv) June 13, 2022

Jun 13, 2022 10:36 (IST) Summons To Rahul Gandhi: Congress Protests, Sister Priyanka To Go With Him

Congress workers were detained ahead of their march this morning to protest the action against party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case.

Congress workers were detained ahead of their march this morning to protest the action against party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case. Read more