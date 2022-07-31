Probe Agency Officials Waiting, Sanjay Raut Hugs Mother Before Leaving

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut hugs his mother before leaving home

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut was taken away from his Mumbai home today by the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in an alleged land scam case. The probe agency officers spent most part of the day searching his home after he did not appear despite being summoned twice for questioning.

Towards evening, the Sena MP was taken away by the Enforcement Directorate investigators to their office. A mobile video shot inside the home of the Sena MP just before he was taken away has now emerged, showing Mr Raut hugging his mother.

Mr Raut is seen touching the feet of his mother, who then performs an aarti on his son as he bade farewell before stepping out.

Earlier reports said Mr Raut was detained by the Enforcement Directorate. His lawyer, Vikrant Sabne, however, told news agency ANI that the Sena MP was neither arrested nor detained.

"The ED (Enforcement Directorate) issued fresh summons to Sanjay Raut today morning. On that basis, Sanjay Raut has come to the ED office to record the statement. He has neither been arrested nor been detained," Mr Sabne said.

Mr Raut, who is in former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena camp, has denied any wrongdoing and alleged he is being targeted due to political vendetta.

The BJP hit back at the Sena leader for skipping the summons. "Why is he scared of Enforcement Directorate if he is innocent? He has all the time to give press conference but no time to visit probe agency office for questioning," said BJP MLA Ram Kadam.

The Rajya Sabha MP was questioned for 10 hours on July 1, during which his statement was recorded under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The Enforcement Directorate wants to question Mr Raut, 60, in connection with the re-development of a chawl in Mumbai and related transactions involving his wife and close associates.