Enforcement Directorate Custody Of Anil Deshmukh's Aides Extended

A special PMLA court on Thursday extended till July 6 the Enforcement Directorate custody of the two aides of former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh in connection with a money laundering case against the politician related to charges of bribery of Rs 100 crore.

Mr Deshmukh's personal secretary Sanjeev Palande and personal assistant Kundan Shinde were arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on June 26, after it carried out raids against them and the NCP leader in Mumbai and Nagpur. The two were booked under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

They were produced before the special PMLA court here on Thursday after the end of their earlier remand.

The special court judge, S M Bhosle, after hearing all the submissions, extended the duo's custody extended their remand to the ED till July 6 for further probe into the case.

While seeking extension of their custody, the ED told the court that Shinde has not been cooperating in recording his statement and that he was giving vague replies.

Further, call records and electronic evidences available with the other law-enforcing agencies have been called for that need to be confronted with him, it said.

About Palande, the central agency said that he has said in his statement that Deshmukh had a role in the transfer posting of police officials, especially IPS officers.

The ED submitted that during the investigation it came to light that there was a meeting in respect of transfer of police officer and IPS officers and an unofficical list of it was prepared and the same is required to be confronted.

"New facts have emerged in the case and the statement of relevant persons needs to be recorded," it said.

The ED told the court that investigation is required to ascertain the connection between police officials, Palande and the former state home minister.

The agency went on to mention that both the accused, during their custodial interrogation, have failed to provide satisfactory answers regarding the utilisation/concealment the proceeds of the crime (PoC) and its trail.

During the investigation, new evidence and documents have emerged, and the accused need to be confronted with them, the ED said.