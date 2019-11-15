Probe Agency Called Out For 'Copy-Paste' Job In DK Shivakumar Case

DK Shivakumar is a former Karnataka minister.

As the Enforcement Directorate's petition challenging Congress leader DK Shivakumar's bail was rejected by the Supreme Court today, the politician's lawyer spotted a copy-paste job; portions of the probe agency's petition on former Union Minister P Chidambaram had been lifted and it was noticed.

DK Shivakumar, arrested on September 3 in an alleged money-laundering case, was granted bail by the Delhi High Court on October 23.

His lawyer Mukul Rohatgi pointed out that chunks had been lifted by the Enforcement Directorate from their affidavit on P Chidambaram's to argue their case on Mr Shivakumar.

On page "H" of its Special Leave Petition, the Enforcement Directorate refers to Mr Shivakumar as "former Finance Minister" and "former Home Minister of the country."

Mr Shivakumar is a former Karnataka minister.

While dealing with the "nature and gravity of the charge" against Mr Shivakumar, the petition says: "The nature of the offence, the brazenness and the impunity with which the high office of the Finance Minister of the country was abused by the accused for personal gains again disentitles him from seeking bail".

On the same page, dealing with the 'Character, Behaviour, Means, Position and Standing of the accused', the agency states: "The respondent has held high offices of Finance Minister and Home Minister of the country."

The Enforcement Directorate had opposed the requests of P Chidambaram seeking anticipatory and regular bail before the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court in the alleged INX media money laundering case. Through its counter affidavits, the agency apparently ended up making similar arguments in the cases of both Mr Chidambaram and Mr Shivakumar.

"This is not the way to treat your citizens," the Supreme Court told the investigating agency on its petition requesting cancelling of Mr Shivakumar's bail.

The high court had granted him bail saying he "cannot tamper with the evidence as the documents are with the investigating agencies".

The agency opposed his bail plea saying he was an influential person and he could tamper with evidence and influence witnesses if released.

Mr Shivakumar, a seven-time MLA in Karnataka, has been charged for alleged offences under money laundering laws.

