Encounter Underway After Terrorists Open Fire On Security Forces In Pulwama

Security forces have taken retaliatory action and firing is going on, an officer said.

All India | | Updated: November 25, 2019 22:22 IST
Terrorists fired on security fores posted at motor vehicle checkpoint in south Kashmir (Representational)


Srinagar: 

An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces on Monday after they attacked a checkpoint in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, police said.

The terrorists fired on security personnel posted at a motor vehicle checkpoint at Shadimarg in the south Kashmir district late in the evening, a police officer said.

Security forces have taken retaliatory action and firing is going on, the officer said.



