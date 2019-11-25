Encounter Underway After Terrorists Open Fire On Security Forces In Pulwama

Terrorists fired on security fores posted at motor vehicle checkpoint in south Kashmir (Representational)

An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces on Monday after they attacked a checkpoint in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, police said.

The terrorists fired on security personnel posted at a motor vehicle checkpoint at Shadimarg in the south Kashmir district late in the evening, a police officer said.

Security forces have taken retaliatory action and firing is going on, the officer said.

