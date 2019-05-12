Encounter Breaks Out In Jammu And Kashmir's Shopian

The gun battle between security forces and terrorists is ongoing. (Representational)

An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Hind Sita Pora area of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district.

The gun battle between the two sides is ongoing.

On May 3, three terrorists were killed after a brief exchange of fire between terrorists and security forces in Shopian.

More details are awaited.

