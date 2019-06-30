Encounter Breaks Out In Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam District

The operation is taking place at Chadoora area. (ANI)

An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. The operation is taking place at Chadoora area.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Bugam area of Budgam district in central Kashmir this morning following information about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said.

The search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists fired upon them.

More details are awaited

