Workers Of Taiwanese Firm That Makes iPhone Vandalise Office In Karnataka

Violence broke out at a Taiwanese technology giant's plant near Bengaluru after some employees, reportedly angry over salaries, vandalised the facility's premises this morning. While the company, Wistron Corporation, is yet to respond to incident, the Karnataka government strongly condemned it.

The employees of the Narsapura plant suddenly turned violent today over their salaries - a matter that has lingered for months, according to reports. The protesters raised slogans against the management, pelted stones at the office, and set fire to a company name board and a vehicle.

A trade union leader, claiming information from the plant alleged that most employees - on contract - were not paid "on time" and were concerned over "many deductions", a PTI report said.

The police reached Narsapura in Kolar district, some 50 kilometres east of Bengaluru, shortly after and mildly baton-charged the protesters to disperse them.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr C Ashwathnarayan condemned the violence in a series of tweets.

"It is imperative that nobody takes the law in their own hands. There are appropriate forums to resolve such issues without indulging in this wanton violence," Ashwathnarayan, who is also the state IT and Biotechnology Minister, said.

Strongly condemn the incident of violence at Wistron's factory in Narasapura, Kolar.



It is imperative that nobody takes the law in their own hands. There are appropriate forums to resolve such issues without indulging in this wonton violence.

1/4 — Dr. Ashwathnarayan C. N. (@drashwathcn) December 12, 2020

He said strict action would be taken against the "errant elements" but also promised that all workers' rights will be "duly protected" and their dues cleared.

Wistron Corporation, part of Taiwan-based Wistron, employs around 2,000 people at the Narsapura facility, an overwhelming majority of them being locals, according to reports. The company reportedly had plans to increase its headcount here to 8,000. The company's website refers to its plant near Bengaluru as a "service centre" and "manufacturing centre".

It manufactures iPhone 7 for Apple, IT products for Lenovo, and Microsoft, among others, according to PTI.