Emirates Flight To Delhi Diverted Due To Closure Of Pakistan Airspace

The flight was grounded at Ahmedabad for an hour. (FILE PHOTO)

An Emirates flight from Dubai to Delhi was diverted on Wednesday after Pakistan's airspace was closed amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

The Boeing 777 300 aircraft, which took off from Dubai at 10.30 am, half an hour behind schedule, landed at Ahmedabad airport at 2.45 pm for refuelling.

Before landing, the plane's captain announced that it had to be diverted because it was denied permission to fly over Karachi airspace. The flight was grounded at Ahmedabad for an hour.

Tensions have erupted between India and Pakistan following the Indian Air Force (IAF) jets bombing the biggest training camp of the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) outfit in Balakot on Tuesday.

According to Lahore airport manager, flight operations at Pakistan's Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Sialkot and Islamabad airports have been suspended, Pakistan's Geo News reported.