Elvish Yadav Gets Called For Round 2 Of Questioning In Snake Venom Case

Elvish Yadav has a huge following on social media

Influencer Elvish Yadav has been called in for a second round of questioning in connection with allegations of the use of snake venom at a party in Noida earlier this month. The YouTube sensation, also the winner of Bigg Boss reality show, may be put face-to-face with the other accused in the case in this round of questioning.

Mr Yadav was questioned by Noida police last night at Sector 20 Police Station. The influencer, who has a massive following on social media, had reached police station with his lawyers last night.

Mr Yadav was among those named in an FIR registered under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

Five people have been arrested so far in connection with the case. Police rescued nine snakes, five of them cobras, from the banquet hall where the party was being held. About 20 ml of suspected snake venom was recovered from the venue.

Police have, however, said Mr Yadav was not present at the party and police are questioning him on the basis of the statements of Rahul Yadav, one of those arrested.

The 26-year-old influencer has denied all allegations.

The case has been registered following a complaint by an officer of animal rights group People For Animals. The NGO had contacted the accused, posing as customers and showing interest in getting snakes for a party. In the course of investigation, the accused have claimed that they had supplied snake venom at rave parties allegedly organised by Mr Yadav.

"Yadav has joined the investigation. He came to the police station around 11.30 pm on Tuesday. He was then questioned for around two hours and let off. He will be called again," a senior police officer told news agency PTI after the first round of questioning.