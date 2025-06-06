Elon Musk's Starlink Gets Licence For Satcom Services In India: Report

Elon Musk's Starlink has got licence for satcom services in India, Press Trust of India reported quoting sources.

Starlink is the third company to secure the licence from the Department of Telecom (DoT).

DoT sources confirmed that Starlink has indeed received licence, and said they will be granted trial spectrum in 15-20 days of applying for it.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)