Elon Musk's Starlink Gets Licence For Satcom Services In India: Report

Starlink is the third company to secure the licence from the Department of Telecom (DoT).

Read Time: 1 min
They will be granted trial spectrum in 15-20 days, PTI reported.

Elon Musk's Starlink has got licence for satcom services in India, Press Trust of India reported quoting sources.

DoT sources confirmed that Starlink has indeed received licence, and said they will be granted trial spectrum in 15-20 days of applying for it.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

