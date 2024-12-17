Starlink Device Allegedly Used By Meitei Insurgent Group Seized In Manipur: Sources

A Starlink dish and router have been seized from insurgents in Manipur for the first time

In a first, a Starlink dish and router have been seized allegedly from a Meitei insurgent group in Manipur, raising concerns over the use of the internet by insurgents to coordinate attacks and communicate tactical information even during times of internet blackout, sources have said.

Finding a Starlink device in India in the hands of insurgents, however, does not mean it is usable in India, sources said.

Starlink, owned by billionaire Elon Musk's aerospace company SpaceX, is the world's first and largest satellite constellation using a low Earth orbit to deliver broadband internet anywhere in the world where the service is licenced to operate.

Starlink is not available in India, though the American company has applied for regulatory clearance.

Elon Musk in a post on X said Starlink doesn't operate in India. "This is false. Starlink satellite beams are turned off over India," he said.

This is false. Starlink satellite beams are turned off over India. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 17, 2024

A joint team of the security forces found the Starlink dish and router along with an MA4 assault rifle, grenades and bullets from Imphal East district's Khunou on December 13.

The police called the device "internet satellite antenna and internet satellite router".

Search operations and area domination were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts. During the search operations, the following items were recovered:

i. 01 (one) no. of MA4 Assault Rifle, 01 (one) no. of 12 Bore Single Barrel... pic.twitter.com/Ls4lwx9Opu — Manipur Police (@manipur_police) December 13, 2024

The Indian Army's Spear Corps in a post on X also posted visuals of a joint operation that the Assam Rifles and the Manipur Police carried out in the hill and valley regions of Churachandpur, Chandel, Imphal East, and Kangpokpi.

One of the visuals shows a white, rectangular dish and a router with the Starlink logo on it. The acronyms "RPF/PLA" are visible on the router in this photo.

This photo taken from a closer angle is of the same Starlink device that the security forces found on December 13, sources told NDTV, adding the security forces handed over the device to the police.

"Acting on specific intelligence, troops of the Indian Army and Assam Rifles formations under Spear Corps carried out joint search operations in the hill and valley regions in the districts of Churachandpur, Chandel, Imphal East and Kangpokpi in Manipur, in close coordination with Manipur Police and other security forces and recovered 29 weapons comprising of snipers, automatic weapons, rifles, pistols, country made mortars, single barrel rifles, grenades, ammunition and war like stores," the Spear Corps said in a post on X.

Acting on specific intelligence, troops of #IndianArmy and #AssamRifles formations under #SpearCorps carried out joint search operations in the hill and valley regions in the districts of Churachandpur, Chandel, Imphal East and Kagpokpi in #Manipur, in close coordination with... pic.twitter.com/kxy7ec5YAE — SpearCorps.IndianArmy (@Spearcorps) December 16, 2024

The Revolutionary People's Front (RPF) is the political arm of the Meitei insurgent group People's Liberation Army (PLA), which is one of the eight Meitei secessionist groups listed as banned organisations by the Union Home Ministry.

Starlink had launched the 12 by 19-inch rectangular dish in November 2021, in addition to its existing circular dish. The dimensions of the device with the Starlink logo in the visuals released by the security forces seem to match. The new generation dish is 20 by 12-inch.

Starlink has no licence to operate in neighbouring Myanmar, too.

However, the Myanmar Internet Project - a collective run since 2022 by researchers to track developments in the Myanmar digital space - has estimated some 3,000 Starlink connections across the country, used by both ethnic insurgents fighting the junta and the common people living in remote areas.

The Meitei insurgent group PLA has been operating in areas in Myanmar which are near the border with India.

The police declined to give more specific details about the "internet satellite antenna and internet satellite router". Sources said investigation is at an early stage.