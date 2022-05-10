Elon Musk Recalls Taj Mahal Visit: 'Truly A Wonder Of The World'

Elon Musk described Taj Mahal as "truly a wonder of the world". (File)

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk on Tuesday recalled his 2007 trip to India including a visit to the Taj Mahal, which he described as "truly a wonder of the world".

Mr Musk, the Tesla chief who recently announced taking over Twitter, also praised the architecture of the Agra fort as "amazing".

"It is amazing. I visited in 2007 and also saw the Taj Mahal, which truly is a wonder of the world," Musk tweeted.

His reply came to a tweet that claimed to show a facade from the Agra fort. It went viral, like most of Mr Musk's tweets, fuelling speculations of a possible India visit of the Tesla boss.

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma chipped in with a query -- when Mr Musk will visit India to deliver the first Tesla.

"It will be an incredible challenge for Tesla to build FSD for India. We are known to be the most unruly road users. That said, when are you coming here to deliver first @Tesla here at The Taj?" asked Mr Sharma.