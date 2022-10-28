Parag Agrawal Sacked As CEO, Twitter Gets To Work With Memes

Billionaire Elon Musk, Tesla chief and the new owner of Twitter, in his first big move following his $44 billion acquisition of the social media giant after over six months of public drama, immediately fired the former Chief Executive Officer Parag Agrawal along with several other top leaders. Social media users, especially in India, have started a massive meme fest taking pot shots at Mr Agrawal.

Doesn't matter if you are CEO of a gaint social media platform.

The job security will only be in Government jobs.

Bloomberg reported that departures include Twitter Chief Executive Officer Parag Agrawal; Vijaya Gadde, the head of legal, policy and trust; Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal, who joined Twitter in 2017; and Sean Edgett, who has been general counsel at Twitter since 2012.

Mr Edgett was escorted out of the building, Bloomberg said, quoting sources.