Elgar Parishad Case: Jailed Activist Varavara Rao Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Jailed poet and activist Varavara Rao, an accused in the Elgar Parishad case, has tested positive for coronavirus, a hospital official said on Thursday.

The 80-year-old, lodged in Navi Mumbai's Taloja jail under judicial custody, was admitted to the state-run JJ Hospital in south Mumbai earlier this week.

According to Dr Ranjeet Mankeshwar, dean of JJ Hospital, Varavara Rao's medical report came on Thursday and he was found to be coronavirus positive.

"His treatment is going on," Dr Ranjeet Mankeshwar said.

Mr Rao was shifted to the government-run hospital in south Mumbai after he complained of giddiness.

