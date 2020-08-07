DU Professor, Arrested In Elgar Parishad Case, Sent To Judicial Custody

Hany Babu has been accused of being a co-conspirator in the Elgar Parishad maoist links case.

Delhi University associate professor Hany Babu, who was arrested on July 28 for his alleged involvement in the Elgar Parishad case, was sent to judicial custody till August 21 after his remand with the National Investigation Agency ended today.

The NIA had submitted before the special court that the accused - Hany Babu Musaliyarveettil Tharayil - had links with the CPI (Maoists), a banned organization.

The case relates to the alleged inflammatory speeches made at the Elgar Parishad conclave held in Pune on December 31, 2017, which the police claimed triggered violence leading to loss of life and property near the Koregaon-Bhima war memorial the next day.

The NIA has accused 54-year old Babu, among others, of being a co-conspirator in propagating Maoist activities and ideology on the instructions of CPI(M) leaders.

Recently, on August 2, the NIA searched his Noida residence and seized one account ledger, and one receipt book of the committee for the defence and release of former Delhi University professor GN Saibaba, who was sentenced to life imprisonment for his links with the CPI (Maoist), besides several documents and electronic storage devices.

The accused is an associate professor at the Department of English in the University of Delhi.

The Pune police filed a charge sheet and a supplementary charge sheet in the Elgar Parishad-Bhima Koregaon case on November 15, 2018, and February 21, 2019, respectively. The NIA took up investigation in the case on January 24 this year.

The case has been politically charged, with the BJP facing allegations of jailing activists who were opposed to its ideology and branding them as "urban Naxals".