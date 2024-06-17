Electrical Fire Safety Tips: Dos And Don'ts Amid Heatwave Alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts continued heatwave conditions in parts of North India for the next three days. During such times, it is important to be cautious with electrical appliances like ACs, fans, and chargers, as overuse can cause them to overheat and potentially catch fire.

According to the Department of Delhi Fire Services, approximately 60% of fires are caused by electrical causes such as short circuits, overheating, overloading, and improper use of appliances. These incidents can lead to serious consequences if proper precautions are not followed.

Here are important do's and don'ts to minimize the risk of electrical fires:

Do's:

Use ISI-certified appliances: Make sure your appliances meet safety standards to reduce the risk of malfunctions. Use good quality fuses and circuit breakers: Install correct-rated fuses, miniature circuit breakers, and earth leakage circuit breakers for protection against electrical faults. Use one socket per appliance: Do not plug too many appliances into a single outlet as this can overload the circuit and potentially cause a fire. Switch off the power supply to affected areas: Immediately cut off electricity to the area experiencing a fire or electrical issues. Mount fuses and switches on metallic cubicles: Using fire-resistant materials for electrical components will enhance safety. Replace broken plugs and switches: Damaged electrical fittings increase the risk of fires. Keep electrical wires away from hot and wet surfaces: Prevent potential short circuits caused by contact with moisture or heat. Switch off appliances after use: Always turn off appliances and unplug them from sockets to prevent overheating and potentially causing fire. Turn off the main switch when leaving home: Prevent electrical hazards by disconnecting power when away for an extended period. Keep appliances clean: Dust accumulation can obstruct proper ventilation and cooling of appliances, increasing the risk of overheating. Regularly clean air conditioner filters, fans and other devices.

Don'ts:

Avoid substandard fixtures and appliances: Use only quality-tested products. Never use temporary or naked joints on wiring: Properly insulate and secure all electrical connections. Do not lay wires under carpets, mats, or doorways: Prevent crushing and potential short circuits by keeping wires in safe locations. Do not allow appliance cords to dangle: Securely fasten cords to prevent accidental tugging or damage. Do not insert bare wire ends into sockets: Always use plugs to ensure safe electrical connections.

What to do in case of an electrical fire?