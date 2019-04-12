Electoral Bonds Stay, Top Court Asks Parties To Submit Funding Details

A petition in Supreme Court had asked for electoral bonds to be stopped for sake of transparency

Electoral bonds, which enable anonymous donations to political parties, will not be stopped, the Supreme Court said today, but asked all parties to submit details of donations to the Election Commission by May 30. The details will be in a sealed cover, in the election body's "safe custody", the court ruled.

A petition had asked for the system of electoral bonds to be stopped for the sake of transparency in the poll process.

"We have considered the matter. We examined the stand by the Election Commission. For the present, it needs hearing and it can't be concluded in a short span of time. The court has to ensure interim arrangement and should not tilt favour of any party," the judges said.

