Elections To 2 Municipal Councils In Goa To Be Held Tomorrow

There are 43 candidates in the fray for the Ponda Municipal Council. (Representational)

Polls to Sankhalim and Ponda municipal councils in Goa will be held on Friday, while counting of votes will take place on Sunday, an official said.

He said 10 booths have been made for the 10 wards in Sakhalim and 22 booths have been set up for 13 wards in Ponda.

"There are 43 candidates in the fray for the Ponda Municipal Council, while two candidates have been elected unopposed. There are 31 candidates for Ponda Municipal Council. Here too, two candidates have been elected unopposed," the official added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)