Elections For Nagaland, Meghalaya And Tripura To Be Announced At 2.30 PM

New Delhi:
The dates for the assembly elections in Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland will be announced by the Election Commission on Wednesday afternoon.
The poll panel will announce the elections schedule at a press conference at 2.30 pm.
The term of the three assemblies is ending on different dates in March.
A team of the Election Commission, headed by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, had recently visited the three election-bound northeast states on January 11.
During the four-day visit, the poll panel met all the political parties and sought their opinion to hold the elections with the participation of all stakeholders.