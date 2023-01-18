Elections For Nagaland, Meghalaya And Tripura To Be Announced At 2.30 PM

The term of the three assemblies is ending on different dates in March.

The dates for the assembly elections in Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland will be announced by the Election Commission on Wednesday afternoon.

The poll panel will announce the elections schedule at a press conference at 2.30 pm.

A team of the Election Commission, headed by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, had recently visited the three election-bound northeast states on January 11.

During the four-day visit, the poll panel met all the political parties and sought their opinion to hold the elections with the participation of all stakeholders.