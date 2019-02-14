Yogi Adityanath's Jibe At Akhilesh Yadav As Mulayam Singh Praises PM Modi

Elections 2019: Akhilesh Yadav should listen to his father Mulayam Singh ji, Yogi Adityanath has said

Hours after Samajwadi party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath capitalised on it by taking a jibe at Akhilesh Yadav, who has formed an alliance in the state with Mayawati's BSP with an aim to defeat the BJP.

Yogi Adityanath told Mulayam Singh's son-and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav to listen to his father and "accept the truth," which his father said in Lok Sabha yesterday.

Wishing that Mr Modi returns as prime minister after the upcoming general elections scheduled by May this year, Mulayam Singh Yadav said last evening that "I congratulate the prime minister because he has tried to take everybody along. I want to say that all members must win and come again and Narendra Modi ji should become the prime minister again."

Mulayam Singh Yadav was speaking in Lok Sabha on the final day of the Budget Session of Parliament - the last session before the Lok Sabha elections. Mulayam Singh Yadav's comment left UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi amazed, and soon drew a reaction from Congress chief Rahul Gandhi too.

Commenting on Mulayam Singh Yadav's comment, Yogi Adityanath said, "This is the truth, and the truth always triumphs. What Mulayam ji said in the Parliament is the truth, and I think that like Mulayam ji, his son (Akhilesh Yadav) should also accept this truth."

The statement and stance taken by Mulayam Singh Yadav, a veteran politician and founder of the Samajwadi Party, is being perceived as a big jolt to the efforts of his son Akhilesh Yadav, who had joined hands with Mayawati's BSP in Uttar Pradesh, and with other opposition parties nationwide, to counter the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls.

Shortly after Mulayam Singh Yadav's comment in Lok Sabha, posters thanking the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister appeared in Lucknow. "Thank you Mulayam Singh Yadav, today you reiterated the wish of 125 crore Indians in the Lok Sabha," a poster read.

Acknowledging Mr Yadav's compliment with folded hands, Prime Minister Modi thanked him twice in Lok Sabha for his good wishes.

(With inputs from ANI)

