Former President Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan's Grandson To Join BJP Today

A file photo of Subramanyam Sharma filing his nomination from Karnataka's Malleswaram constituency

Subramanyam Sharma G, the grandson of former President Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, will join the Karnataka BJP today, the party said on Friday. He will be joining the party in the presence of state BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa at the party headquarters after the Republic Day celebrations, a release said.

Subramanyam Sharma Gouravaram, 44, the grandson of former President Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, contested the Karnataka Assembly election in 2018 from Malleswaram constituency, with an aim to erase "inequality" in the state. He had represented the All India Mahila Empowerment Party

Before last year's election he had said that "The inequality between rich and the poor is widening in society, someone has to balance it through the system, into which I want to enter and usher in equality."

Subramanyam Sharma moved to Bengaluru from Chennai over a decade ago (in 2006). His family-owned Sudeeksha Group is into diverse businesses spanning pharmacy, infrastructure, movies and dairy farming.

"I originally come from a family of academicians, and not politicians," Mr Sharma told news agency IANS.

His grandfather, Dr Radhakrishnan was the second President of India from 1962 to 1967. Mr Sharma is also related to V.V. Giri, who was the fourth President from 1969 to 1974, from his father's side (paternal grandfather's brother).

Mr Sharma, after years of working as an entrepreneur, wanted to step up as a change-maker and find solutions to improve the healthcare, education and job-providing capabilities of Indian society.

