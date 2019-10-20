Ahead Of By-elections, Case Against Bihar BJP Chief For Poll Code Violation

Sanjay Jaiswal's address was caught on camera ahead of the bypolls.

A case has been filed against Bihar BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal for allegedly violating the model code of conduct ahead of crucial by-elections in the state on Monday. He is accused of trying to coerce votes from the people through unethical means during a visit to the Kishanganj assembly constituency three days ago.

Police filed the case after footage of an October 17 meeting - in which Sanjay Jaiswal was allegedly heard asking members of the traders community in Kishanganj to cast bogus votes - was widely circulated on social media. "In every election, we have around hundred to two hundred fictitious voters registered at every booth. People get the impression that voters are reluctant to come out in urban areas, but it is a fact that most of these votes are being cast in villages," he was heard saying in the video.

More importantly, the footage also seemed to show the BJP leader asking local businessmen to shut their shops on election day, and promising to pay their staffers Rs 500 each in return for stationing themselves at polling booths to ensure that the people vote for his party.

"I directed that a First Information Report be filed against him (Sanjay Jaiswal) for violating the Model Code of Conduct ahead of the byelections. It has been registered," Kishanganj sub-divisional officer Shahnawaz Ahmad Niyazi confirmed.

Sanjay Jaiswal was in Kishanganj to canvas for BJP candidate Sweety Singh on Thursday. His alleged remark was recorded during a meeting at the residence of local municipal council vice-chairperson Aanchi Devi.

Kishanganj is among the five Bihar assembly seats, besides the Samastipur Lok Sabha constituency, which will go to the polls on Monday. Sweety Singh, who was also charged along with Sanjay Jaiswal, is being challenged by Congress candidate Sayeeda Banu.

Three million voters across the state will decide the fate of 51 candidates in Monday's contest.

