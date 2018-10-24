Election Panel Satisfied Over Poll Preparedness In Telangana

The EC team had held meeting with nine recognised political parties on Monday.

The Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday expressed satisfaction over the preparedness for Telangana assembly polls to be held on December 7 after a 11-member team headed by the Chief Election Commissioner O P Rawat reviewed the arrangements with officials in the city.

Detailed presentations on electoral rolls, testing of electronic voting machines and law and order, monitoring of Mode Code of Conduct were made by the respective district collectors and Superintendents of Police to the team, an official release said.

While expressing satisfaction with the work done so far, the team advised the district collectors and police officers about the need to work extremely hard to ensure that the first general elections of the Telangana become a bench mark for conduct of free and fare elections, it said.

The team emphasised the need for the entire management of election machinery to adhere strictly to the election guidelines and maintaining complete impartiality in all election related matters, the release said.

The EC team had held meeting with nine recognised political parties on Monday.