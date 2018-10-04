'Punish' Congress For Fabricating Voters List: Poll Panel Tells Top Court

Election Commission accused Congress party of fabricating voters lists

The Election Commission (EC) has accused the Congress party of fabricating voters list for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan assembly elections. The poll panel has told the Supreme Court on Thursday that the party must be "punished" for misleading the court.

Congress leaders Kamal Nath and Sachin Pilot had earlier alleged duplication of names in the lists of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. To ensure free and fair polls, the two leaders had approached the top court, which had directed the EC to respond to the allegations.

"Congress petitioners must be punished for fabricating the voters list," EC told the top court. Congress rebutted the poll panel's allegations saying whatever was available in the public domain was submitted to Supreme Court and the same list was carried by electronic media. The party also told the court that the same voters list, which EC says is manipulated, was given to Chief Election Commissioner in CDs.

The poll panel has however, denied this. The top court has asked the EC to check whether Congress had given these CDs to Chief Election Commissioner.

The Supreme Court will again take up the case on Monday.

Earlier the EC had argued in court that the lists submitted by Congress was verified by them with its data bank and photos and names were found to be fudged.

During the hearing last month, Congress spokesperson and advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Kamal Nath and Sachin Pilot, claimed that Mr Nath had conducted a survey at his own cost in Madhya Pradesh and found that there were over 60 lakh duplicate names in the voters' list. He added that large numbers of duplicate voters were found in Rajasthan as well.

The Congress had asked for a random verification of Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips with votes cast in at least 10 per cent polling stations in every constituency.