Poll Body Strikes Off 24 Lakh Names From Madhya Pradesh Electoral Rolls

Ahead of assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, 24 lakh names have been deleted from the electoral rolls, on the account of being absent, shift, dead or duplicate. The Election Commission had issued orders in June to investigate fake voters in Madhya Pradesh, after the Congress submitted a complaint of 60 lakh fake voters.

Chief electoral officer of Madhya Pradesh, VL Kantarao has not given electoral roll list to the political parties, and has asked them to put their claims and objections before August 21. He said, "This being an election year, we went for a second summary revision in the month of May and June. We ensured our BLO's go to each and every house and then check who are the absent, dead or shifted voters in each and every house, and make fill up forms for that, and hand it over to tehsildar and SDM's for proper enquiry."

"My BLOs went to around 1 crore houses, and filled up 50 lakh forms. Of this 50 lakh forms, there were 11.40 lakh applications related to request for addition of names. Around 24 lakh applications were received in which it is requested that the names shall be deleted. The rest is related to name change and shifting of address," he added.

When asked if this was done as per the complaint filed by the Congress, he said, "There was surely a complaint by the Congress party and action has been taken, reply has also been given. But in normal year, we have summary revision which may not be that focussed. But this being an election year, we have ensured BLO do an intensive work this is a result of that."

Commenting on the development, CWC member and ex-PCC Chief termed this as victory of voters of Madhya Pradesh and said, "We have been talking about this from the past 4 years. We have visited EC office for so many times. We also raised questions during Mungaoli and Kolaras bypolls. 24 Lakhs is the official figure till date, but it will increase."

Though the BJP termed this as "regular exercise", party spokesman Rahul Kothari said, "Election Commission is independent. They do summary revision. This time they also have added 11 lakh new voters. It's a routine process, nothing to do with the baseless allegations levelled by the Congress."

The poll panel officials held a meeting with representatives of the seven recognised political parties and shared copies of the draft voters' list. The parties can raise objections till August 22. The office will publish the final list on September 27.