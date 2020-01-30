Poll Body Didn't See 'Anything Wrong' With Shaheen Bagh Comment: BJP's Parvesh Verma

BJP MP Parvesh Verma said he will file his reply to the election commission today. (File)

After the Election Commission ordered the removal of Union Minister Anurag Thakur and BJP MP Parvesh Verma from the list of star campaigners of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with immediate effect, Mr Verma said that he will respond to the poll body today and that he does not think that the poll body itself felt there was anything wrong in what he said.

"If a political party files a complaint, then the Election Commission gives a notice. I don't think the Election Commission felt that I said anything wrong. I will give them a reply... (on Thursday)," Mr Verma said.

The BJP leader had earlier said: "Lakhs of people gather there (Shaheen Bagh). People of Delhi will have to think and take a decision. They will enter your houses, rape your sisters and daughters, kill them. There is time today, Modi Ji and Amit Shah won't come to save you tomorrow..."

Mr Thakur, meanwhile, had urged a crowd to "goli maaro (gun down traitors)"

The Election Commission has also sought a reply from Anurag Thakur by 12pm on January 30.

The voting for the Delhi Assembly is scheduled to take place on February 8. The counting will begin on February 11.