Election Commission Biased, Says Arvind Kejriwal On Bengal Campaign Ban

Arvind Kejriwal says the AAP strongly condemns the attitude of the Election Commission. (File)

Accusing the Election Commission (EC) of being "biased", Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asked why the poll panel ordered campaigning be stopped in West Bengal at 10pm on Thursday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rallies in the state.

The poll panel on Wednesday invoked Article 324 of the Constitution to end campaigning in nine West Bengal constituencies at 10pm on Thursday, a day before its scheduled deadline, following violence between BJP and TMC workers in Kolkata on Tuesday.

Polling for the nine Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal will be held on May 19.

During his election campaign at Moga in Punjab, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal said he strongly condemns the "attitude" of the EC.

"We strongly condemn the attitude of the Election Commission. Why was the campaign ordered to be stopped after Modiji's rallies. We have never seen this biased EC in the history of the country," the AAP national convener said.

Expressing his support for West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, he hoped that the people of the state "will teach PM Modi a lesson in the polls".

In New Delhi, Aam Aadmi Party volunteers joined in a protest Mobile Torch Rally in Chittaranjan Park area with a group of citizens to protest against the violence in West Bengal.

AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj, who participated in the protest, said, "What is happening in West Bengal is extremely serious and shows our democracy is in danger."

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.