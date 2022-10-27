Election Commission Begins Preparations For Civic Polls In Delhi

MCD polls are expected to take place at the end of 2022 or early next year.

The Election Commission of Delhi has asked officials to prepare draft lists of polling stations according to the new delimitation of wards in preparation for municipal elections. Noting that the elections to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi are likely to be held in the near future, the Commission has also asked that all polling stations be located on ground floors and each polling station not have more than 1,500 voters.

"The State Election Commission of Delhi has directed that the draft lists of polling stations shall be prepared and verified by the respective returning officers as per new delimitation of wards and the same are published in concerned offices for inviting suggestions and objections," the commission said in its order.

"The returning officers are requested to publish the draft lists of polling stations for the assigned wards at their respective offices at a conspicuous place to which aspiring candidates and general public could have an easy access, on all working days during office hours as per schedule," it added.

"All sites for polling stations should be located in the same building within the ward. Each polling station should not have more than 1,500 voters," it said.

After the Centre notified the delimitation of municipal wards, work related to civic elections has started picking pace.

Over the last two weeks, the State Election Commission has issued numerous notifications and orders, including on reservation of municipal wards, eligibility criteria for voters and appointments of nodal and sub-nodal officers for each zone.

The elections were due to be held in April. But they were put on hold in March -- hours before then Delhi State Election Commissioner S K Srivastava was to announce the schedule due to the Centre's plan to reunify the three civic bodies.

The three civic bodies were reunified by the Centre in May and the exercise for delimitation of wards was started in July.