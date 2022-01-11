Assembly Election 2022 Live Updates: No Goa Alliance With Trinamool, Says Congress Leader Amid Buzz

Assembly Election: Polls in all 5 states will be held amid a massive surge in Covid cases (File)

Rahul Gandhi has not discussed the possibility of an alliance with Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress in Goa ahead of the state elections next month, senior Congress leader KC Venugopal tweeted Monday night, stressing that his party is "confident - we will put Goa back on the path to progress soon".

Meanwhile, actor Sonu Sood's sister, Malvika Sood, will contest the Punjab polls representing the Congress party. Punjab will vote in a single phase on February 14. The votes will be counted on March 10. The actor, whose work during the Covid crisis has earned him rich praise, said he supports his sister.

One of the tallest Congress leaders in Uttar Pradesh, Imran Masood, will join Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party in a big setback for the grand old party. Former Congress MLA Imran Masood has said only Akhilesh Yadav's party can defeat the BJP, whose campaign is being led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

