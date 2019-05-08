Election 2019: PM Narendra Modi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra To Hold Rallies In Delhi Today

PM Modi to attend a mega poll rally at the Ramleela Ground today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend a mega poll rally at the Ramleela Ground today in support of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates in the seven Lok Sabha seats of the national capital. While, Priyanka Gandhi will participate in two roadshows today in the North East Delhi and South Delhi parliamentary seats. The grand old party has fielded Sheila Dikshit and Vijender Singh from North East Delhi and South Delhi respectively. Congress president Rahul Gandhi will campaign in Madhya Pradesh, with public meetings in Bhind, Morena and Gwalior. Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal will hold a roadshow from Madanpura Chowk till Chander Vihar. BSP supremo Mayawati and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav will hold a joint rally today in Azamgarh.

Polling for the seven Lok Sabha seats of Delhi will be held on May 12 and the results will be announced on May 23.

Here are the LIVE Updates of the Lok Sabha elections 2019: