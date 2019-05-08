Election 2019: PM Narendra Modi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra To Hold Rallies In Delhi Today

New Delhi:
PM Modi to attend a mega poll rally at the Ramleela Ground today.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend a mega poll rally at the Ramleela Ground today in support of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates in the seven Lok Sabha seats of the national capital. While, Priyanka Gandhi will participate in two roadshows today in the North East Delhi and South Delhi parliamentary seats. The grand old party has fielded Sheila Dikshit and Vijender Singh from North East Delhi and South Delhi respectively. Congress president Rahul Gandhi will campaign in Madhya Pradesh, with public meetings in Bhind, Morena and Gwalior. Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal will hold a roadshow from Madanpura Chowk till Chander Vihar. BSP supremo Mayawati and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav will hold a joint rally today in Azamgarh.
Polling for the seven Lok Sabha seats of Delhi will be held on May 12 and the results will be announced on May 23.
Telangana Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu called on Rahul Gandhi at the latter's residence a short while ago.
Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam has called Prime Minister Narendra Modi the moder-day incarnation of Mughal ruler Aurangzeb. In Varanasi to campaign for the Congress, Nirupam claimed that Modi is the modern-day version of Aurangzeb as it was on his instructions that "scores of temples were destroyed for the sake of a corridor in the city".
Sushma Swaraj Warns Mamata Banerjee After Outburst
Hours after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee declared at a public rally in Bengal's Purulia that she would like to treat Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a "tight slap of democracy", Union Minister Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday cautioned that such acrimonious words would not bode well on a future day when the two leaders end up having to cooperate for administrative purposes. She quoted a couplet penned by noted Urdu poet Bashir Badr to drive home her point. "Mamataji, you crossed all limits today. You are the Chief Minister of a state and Modiji is the country's Prime Minister. You have to talk to him tomorrow. This is why I would like to remind you of a couplet written by Bashir Badr: Rage all you want but I just have this one request from you, do not feel ashamed when we have to become friends again someday," she tweeted.
"Wanted To Give PM Modi A Tight Slap Of Democracy," Says Mamata Banerjee
At a public rally at Santuri in Purulia on Tuesday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee demonstrated how she would like to give Prime Minister Narendra Modi a "tight slap of democracy". This fresh outburst was prompted by PM Modi's equally unsparing attack on Ms Banerjee about what he called Bengal's "Triple T " -- Trinamool, Tolabaazi, Tax". "Tolabaazi" is a near-abusive term used in Bengali to describe organised extortion.
Priyanka Gandhi, PM Modi face-off in Delhi
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is also set to storm the national capital on Wednesday to campaign for Congress candidates. The Congress leader will hold two roadshows in Delhi.
PM Modi To Hold Mega Rally In Delhi
