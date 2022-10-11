Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction Gets 'Two Swords And Shield' As Symbol

The Shiv Sena faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has received the 'Two swords and shield' as symbol for the upcoming by-election in Andheri (East), the Election Commission said today. The Commission has already allotted the name "Balasahebanchi ShivSena" for his group.

In its letter, the Commission said the "Dhal Talwar" suggested by the Shinde faction was not on the list of free symbols.

"It resembles an erstwhile reserved symbol 'Do Talwarein aur Ek Dhal (Two Swords & Shield)' of 'People's Democratic Movement' which was derecognized as a state party in 2004... On receipt of your request dated ll.l0.2022,the Commission has decided to declare "Do Talwarein aur Ek Dhal (Two Swords & Shield)" to be a free symbol and allots it... till the final order is passed in the Dispute," read the notification from the Election Commission.

The two factions of Sena -- led by Eknath Shinde and his predecessor Uddhav Thackeray -- are being allotted new names and symbols as an interim measure as the Commission takes a call on the "real Sena" question.

Mr Shinde's faction has laid claim to the party's "bow and arrow" election symbol along with the legacy of founder Balasaheb Thackeray.

The Commission said yesterday that the Uddhav Thackeray faction will be known as the Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray and its party symbol will be the mashaal (flaming torch).