Eknath Shinde Launches Social Media Handles Of Shiv Sena

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday launched social media handles of the Shiv Sena on the party's 57th foundation day.

The handles for Twitter, Instagram and Facebook were released ahead of the party's foundation day event in suburban Goregaon later in the evening.

"The party will communicate its official announcements as well as decisions through the @shivsenaofc Twitter as well as Instagram accounts. It will also be used to make the party's stand clear," it said in a release.

The Shiv Sena split in June last year after the rebellion by Mr Shinde against then chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Later the Election Commission allotted the 'Shiv Sena' name and 'bow and arrow' symbol to the Shinde faction.

The Thackeray faction was christened Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray).

The undivided Shiv Sena was founded by late Balasaheb Thackeray on June 19, 1966 in Mumbai to protect the interests of Marathi-speaking persons.

