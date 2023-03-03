- The BJP-IPFT alliance got 40.33 per cent of the total votes polled this year. This is the lowest vote share for any alliance that has come to power in the state since 1972.
- The BJP won 38.97 per cent of the total votes, the second-lowest vote share for a winning party in Tripura. In the 1988 polls, the Congress came to power with just 37.33 per cent of the total vote share.
- The BJP won 32 seats, just one more than the majority. This is the smallest majority for a political party in the state's electoral history.
- Seven seats were won by a margin of over 10,000 votes. Interestingly, all of them were TIPRA Motha candidates.
- Biswajit Kalai, a TIPRA Motha candidate, won the Takarjala Assembly seat by a margin of 32,455 votes - the highest this election.
- Ten seats were won by less than 1,000 votes. The TIPRA Motha won two such seats, while rivals CPI(M) and BJP won three and four seats by less than 1,000 votes respectively. The BJP's ally IPFT too won its lone seat by a margin of just 375 votes.
- Sailendra Chandra Nath of the CPI(M) won the Jubarajnagar Assembly seat by the narrowest margin of 296 votes.
- At 1.36 per cent, None of The Above polled more votes than BJP's ally IPFT (1.26 per cent), CPI (0.48 per cent) and the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool (0.88 per cent).
Eight Numbers To Note In The 2023 Tripura Election Results
The BJP-IPFT alliance in Tripura has retained power, winning 33 out of the 60 seats.
