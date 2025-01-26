Advertisement
8 Manipur Police Officers Honoured With President's Medal

Eight Manipur police officers have been awarded the 'President's Medal for Distinguished Service' and 'Medal for Meritorious Service', an official statement said on Sunday

8 Manipur Police Officers Honoured With President's Medal
Eight Manipur police officers have been honoured by the President (File)
Imphal:

Eight Manipur police officers have been awarded the 'President's Medal for Distinguished Service' and 'Medal for Meritorious Service', an official statement said on Sunday.

Deputy SP/CID (SB) Sorokhaibam Rudranarayan Singh was awarded the President's Medal for Distinguished Service, the statement said.

Inspector Laishram Chaoba Singh of CID(SB), Jemadar Naorem Seilendra Singh of 1st IRB, sub-inspector Sorokhaibam Santosh Singh, Jemadar Khaidem Chandra Singh, havildar Lenpu Kom of 4th IRB, riflemen Lamthianson Chongloi of 1st IRB and assistant sub-inspector Athokpam Tej Singh were awarded Medal for Meritorious Service, it added.

Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.