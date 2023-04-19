Eid-ul-Fitr 2023: Wishes, Messages, Quotes And WhatsApp Status

Eid-ul-Fitr 2023: It marks the end of this holy month of Ramadan.

Eid ul Fitr will be celebrated in India on April 22. It is also known as Meethi Eid or Eid al-Fitr. Muslims observe Roza (fast) from dawn to dusk for a month. Eid-ul-Fitr marks the end of this holy month of Ramadan. After the sighting of the crescent moon, Muslims across the world exchange Eid Mubarak wishes. People who cannot meet in person send Eid Mubarak messages - which reflect the happy spirit and great significance of this day - to family and friends on Eid ul Fitr. Here are some Eid Mubarak wishes, and messages you can send to your close ones.

Eid-Al-Fitr 2023 Wishes, Quotes, and WhatsApp Status:

– May the blessings of Allah fill your life with happiness and open all the doors of success now and always. Eid Mubarak!

– Sending best wishes on the occasion of Eid. May Allah bless you every day.

– May Allah bless your days and nights with all his blessings. Eid Mubarak!

– Eid Mubarak! I hope Allah grants you a healthy life and blesses you with prosperity and boundless happiness.

– May the divine blessings of Allah touch every aspect of your life and make it blissful. Eid ul Fitr Mubarak.

– On this auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, I wish Allah always guides us throughout and shows us the right path in life. Eid Mubarak!

– Eid-ul-Fitr is a day of rejoicing and bliss. It is a day of blessing and peace. Most of all, it is a day to celebrate brotherhood. Eid Mubarak to you and your family.

– May Allah keep blessing you and giving you strength at every important step in your life. Eid Mubarak to you and your family.

– Here's wishing you and your family peace, harmony, happiness, good health and prosperity on the occasion of Eid.

– May you continue to grow wiser every day! Eid ul Fitr Mubarak!