Efforts To Unite Opposition Not Yet Materialized, Says Lalu Yadav's Party

The RJD leader said Opposition parties will have to tell the people about their agenda. (File)

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) national spokesperson Manoj Kumar Jha on Saturday said that efforts have been made to unite the opposition parties, however, it has not materialized.

Mr Jha's reaction came after Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that discussions are going on to unite political parties against BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), and decide its framework and implementation.

The Wayanad MP was backed by RJD leader Sharad Yadav. Speaking to ANI, he said, "There is a need for a common program at the national level before opposition unity."

Mr Jha further said that the opposition parties will have to tell the people of the country about their agenda for the people for the next 200 days. "Opposition parties have to clear their vision for unemployment, inflation, and a better economy. Only then opposition unity is possible," he further stated.

On Friday, after meeting veteran leader and former Union Minister Sharad Yadav at his residence to inquire about his health, Rahul Gandhi declared him a political guru.

When the media asked Sharad Yadav if Mr Gandhi should be made Congress chief again, Mr Yadav had said, "Why not? If somebody runs Congress round the clock, it is Rahul Gandhi. I think he should be made the party president. Only then can something big be done."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)