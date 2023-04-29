BYJU's CEO's Home Searched By Probe Agency - 5 Facts On Him

New Delhi:
- Byju Raveendran was a maths tutor before he co-founded BYJU's with his wife Divya Gokulnath in 2011. He belongs to a family of teachers and was born in Kerala. The CEO aimed at producing educational content with a special focus on the K-12 education market.
- BYJU's was founded as Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd. BYJU's – The Learning App, the company's flagship product, was launched in 2015. A year later, it became the first Asian company to secure investment from the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative.
- According to Forbes, the current net worth of Byju Raveendran is $1.4 billion. He is ranked 2071 among the richest people in the world.
- He became a billionaire in 2019 after Think and Learn Pvt. received $150 million in funding.
- Divya Gokulnath was one of Byju Raveendran's early students. The two got married in 2009 and share two sons. Ms Gokulnath helps run the company and is also part of the board.