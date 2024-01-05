'800-Strong Mob Intended To Cause Death': Probe Agency On Bengal Attack

The Enforcement Directorate claimed the mob gathered within half an hour.

Giving chilling details about the attack on its officers, allegedly by supporters of a Trinamool Congress leader, the Enforcement Directorate has said the mob consisted of 800-1,000 people and that there was an "intention to cause death".

The agency said three of its officials were severely injured and that people in the mob robbed its personnel of their belongings, including mobile phones, wallets and laptops.

The attack occurred in Sandeshkhali in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Friday, when an Enforcement Directorate team - accompanied by personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) - was carrying out searches at three premises belonging to Trinamool leader Sahajahan Sheikh in connection with the alleged Public Distribution Scam.

While the Trinamool Congress called the incident "a BJP conspiracy" and claimed "unruly elements attached with the central agencies provoked locals", the BJP has dubbed the continuance of the ruling party's government in the state "a threat to national security."

In a statement posted on X, the Enforcement Directorate called Sheikh a convenor of the Trinamool Congress and said, "On one of the premises, the Enforcement Directorate team with CRPF personnel was attacked by 800-1000 people with an intention to cause death as these people were carrying weapons such as lathis, stones & bricks."

"In this incident, three ED officials have been grievously injured. Injured ED officials are being admitted to hospital for treatment. Violent mob also snatched/robbed/stole personal/official belongings of ED officials such as their mobile phones, laptop, cash, wallets, etc. and badly damaged some of the ED vehicles (sic)," the statement said.

The agency said Sheikh refused to unlock the door and while the team was trying to get it open, the mob gathered within half an hour. It alleged that stones were also thrown at the personnel.

"Other officers had to escape from the place of the incident without conducting search to save their lives as the mob became very violent and even chased the officials so as to deter the officials from performing their official duty," it added.

'Diabolical Move'

The Trinamool Congress called the incident BJP's "diabolical move of deflecting attention from its own crimes by triggering law and disorder issues".

Calling the incident a BJP conspiracy, Trinamool Congress leader Shashi Panja said, "We have heard that the locals of the area were provoked and, consequently, they retaliated. We have repeatedly said that we do not support any violence. We have no issues with any investigation but some people are deliberately trying to create a 'law and disorder'. They are deliberately trying to frame a situation to defame Bengal."

Taking aim at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, BJP's Suvendu Adhikari, who is the leader of the opposition in West Bengal, posted on X, "Due to Mamata Banerjee's assurance and encouragement, criminals like Sheikh Shahjahan have assembled Rohingya to work as his henchmen and establish a reign of terror."

Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose also condemned the attack and said, "It is a ghastly incident. It is alarming and deplorable. It is the duty of a civilised government to stop barbarism and vandalism in a democracy. If a government fails in its basic duty, then the Constitution of India will take its course."