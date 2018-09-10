Tremors In Delhi After Mild Earthquake in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut

The earthquake occurred 6 km from Kharkhauda in Meerut, at 6.28 am. (Representational image)

Tremors were felt in Delhi and the National Capital Region on Monday morning after mild earthquake in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said on Monday. The earthquake measuring 3.6 on the Richter scale struck 6 km from Kharkhauda in Meerut, at 6.28 am, it said.

No loss of life or damage to property have been reported so far.

Social media users also reported feeling the tremors.

@bakshi_man

Just felt tremor....Again...Uttam Nagar - manish bakshi (@bakshi_man) September 10, 2018

#earthquake

Felt tremors in Mundka. Two earthquakes on consecutive days in Delhi. Is it safe? - Yogesh Kumar (@yogineo) September 10, 2018

This is the second tremor reported in the Delhi-NCR region in less than 24 hours. On Sunday afternoon, mild tremors were felt in the region following a Magnitude 3.8 earthquake that struck Haryana's Jhajjar district. The Indian Meteorological Department said the earthquake struck at about 4:37 pm, at a depth of 10 km.