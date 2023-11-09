Earthquake Of Magnitude 3.1 Hits Arunachal's West Kameng

As per the NCS, the earthquake occurred at 6:24 p.m. at a depth of 10 kilometres (Representational)

An earthquake of magnitude 3.1 on the Richter Scale hit Arunachal Pradesh's West Kameng, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

As per the NCS, the earthquake occurred at 6:24 p.m. at a depth of 10 kilometres.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.1, Occurred on 09-11-2023, 18:24:03 IST, Lat: 27.34 & Long: 92.18, Depth: 10 Km, Location: West Kameng, Arunachal Pradesh", said the NCS in a post on 'X'.

Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 3.6 hit North Bengal on Wednesday morning.

The tremors were felt around 10 am in West Bengal's Alipurduar district.

