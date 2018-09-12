Earthquake Of 5.5 Magnitude Hits Assam, Tremors Felt In Bengal And Bihar

The earthquake in Assam stuck around 10:20 this morning, with tremors felt in Bihar and West Bengal.

A strong earthquake of 5.5 magnitude hit Assam and neighbouring states in the north-east today. Tremors were also felt in six northern districts of West Bengal, including Cooch Behar, Alipirduar and Darjeeling, as well as parts of Bihar. The shocks were also felt as far as in Jharkhand's Kishanganj, Sahebganj and Hazaribagh.

The earthquake stuck around 10:20 this morning, at a depth of 13 kilometers, according to the Central Seismological Observatory in Shillong. The epicenter of the earthquake was Sapatgram, near the Kokrajhar district in Assam, about 200 km west of Guwahati and it lasted around 15 to 20 seconds. Tremors were also felt in Sikkim, Nagaland, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh.

Several social media users reported feeling the tremors.

Earthquake tremors been felt in Bengal Bihar Assam Bangladesh and some more parts.. thankfully no damages or casualties been heard. Prayers for everyone’s well being. - Jeet (@jeet30) September 12, 2018

Earthquake felt in Shillong - Sangeeta Sangwan (@SangeetaSangwa4) September 12, 2018

Today siliguri earthquake - Wasim Khan (@WasimKh03613387) September 12, 2018

bengal is the only place where flyover fall a week before earthquake # - Abhishek Jain. (@abhishekcjain) September 12, 2018

There have been no reports of loss of life or damage to property, according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority.