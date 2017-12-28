Earthquake In Rudrapayag: Third Tremor To Hit Uttarakhand This Month The earthquake has been reported to have a depth of 33 km which eliminates the possibility of damage to life and property.

Tremors were felt in the state at around 4: 45 pm according to the MeT department. (File photo) New Delhi: An earthquake measuring 4.7 on the Richter scale shook Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi and Rudraprayag Thursday evening.



Tremors were felt in the state at around 4: 45 pm, according to the Meteorological Department of India. The epicentre of the earthquake is believed to be Chamoli.



The earthquake has been reported to have a depth of 33 km which eliminates the possibility of damage to life and property, MeT Office director Vikram Singh told news agency Press Trust of India. The earthquake has been termed as one of "slight" intensity.



A 5.5 moderate intensity earthquake had hit Rudraprayag on December 6, with tremors were felt across Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, besides Uttarakhand. Another earthquake of 3.3 magnitude had hit the state just a day before that.



Authorities had issued an alert about the possibility of an earthquake.



In November, scientists had predicted the occurrence of a major earthquake in Uttarakhand, where the last major tremor occurred at least 600 years ago. They had also asked the Uttarakhand government to work towards building tremor-resilient infrastructure.



They had said it was imperative for disaster mitigation agencies and the state government to take proactive steps for the amelioration of any impending disaster.



Following this, it was decided that the state would work to the best of its ability to ensure disaster resilience with special emphasis on earthquake resilience.



The hill state, a part of the Himalayan region, falls under a high seismic zone.



