PM Modi Speaks At Ramlila Event In Delhi: Highlights

PM Modi said we should try and eliminate use of plastic (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed a Ramlila event in Delhi's Dwarka on the occasion of Dussehra. He said festivals bind the country together. "Festivals bind us together and bend us too. Festivals are pumping in your blood. Festivals show us the way," he said.

Here are the highlights of PM Modi's Dussehra address:

"Our festivals are educational. Robots are not born in India's culture, people are born here in flesh and blood".

"We can change us when required. "hasti mit ti nahi humari, kyon nahi mit ti?" because in our society we have people fighting against evils.

Our society has fought evils, our society has always had people fighting evils. A society capable of fighting evils. We believe change is constant.

The girl child signifies Lakshmi. On this Diwali, we will hold a public event and felicitate those daughters who have inspired others.

Let's remember our armed forces, let us wish a bright future for them.

Let us pledge to achieve at least one target we set for ourselves, be it water conservation, not wasting electricity, be it not wasting the nation's wealth.

We should try and eliminate use of plastic, it should be a mass campaign.

