Dussehra 2022: All You Need To Know About Dussehra

The ritual of burning Ravana's effigies makes for a major part of Dussehra celebrations

Dussehra marks the end of the nine-day-long Sharad Navratri festivities. This year, it falls on October 5. Dussehra, which is also known as Vijaya Dashami, signifies the victory of good over evil. The word Dussehra is derived from two Sanskrit words – dasha, which means ten, and hara translates to defeat.

Dussehra 2022: Puja Timings

According to Drikpanchang, the muhurat for the Vijay tithi will start at 2:07 pm. The tithi will end at 2:54 pm. The Dashami tithi will begin at 2: 20 pm on October 4. It will end the next day, October 5, at noon.

Shravana Nakshatra begins - 10:51 pm

Shravana Nakshatra ends - 9:15 pm

As per Hindu mythology, it was on this day when Lord Rama defeated Ravana, the King of Lanka. Ravana is also known as Dashmukha, which means 10 heads. Each head, as per belief, highlights a distinct quality - Mada (Pride), Ghrina (Hate), Kama (Lust), Bhaye (Fear), Moha (Attachment), Krodha (Anger), Ahankar (Ego), Lobha (Greed), Jaddata (Insensibility) and Irshya (Envy).

How is the festival celebrated in different parts of the country?

The ritual of burning Ravana's effigies still makes for a major part of Dussehra celebrations across the northern and western states of India. The effigies of Meghanada and Kumbakaran are also burnt on this day.

Whereas, in the eastern states of India like West Bengal, Assam and Odisha, Durga Puja is celebrated during this period. On the tenth day, which is marked as Vijay Dashami, the idol of Goddess Durga is immersed in water bodies.

Happy Dussehra 2022 Wishes, Quotes, Messages, WhatsApp Status

– The day to celebrate the victory of good over evil is here…. Let us take inspiration from this day and always do the right thing in life…. Happy Dussehra to you.

– On the occasion of Dussehra, I pray to God to always bless you with the strength and courage to fight against the wrong and stand for the right…. Happy Vijaya Dashami.

– May Almighty is always there to bless us with wisdom to do the right thing in life, to always give us the strength to stand against evil…. Warm wishes on Dussehra to you

– May all your problems and tensions burn away in the fireworks of Dussehra and leave you with happiness and joys to cherish… Have a Happy Dussehra.

– Vijaya Dashami is the festival which always reminds us of the importance of goodness and the strength of goodness…. Warm wishes on Dussehra to you.