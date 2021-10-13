Dussehra 2021: Know The Date, Puja Timings, And Find Out Its Significance

Dussehra is among the most important Indian festivals and is celebrated across the country.

Dussehra, or Vijayadashami, is the time of the year when people pray to Goddess Durga to remove obstacles from their lives. One of the most important Indian festivals, it is celebrated across the country with much enthusiasm and zeal. Like last year, this year too, the festival will be observed with less fanfare due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The government has urged people to visit pandals only after getting vaccinated and has asked organisers to ensure no large crowd gathers at any puja venue.

Date

The festival is celebrated for 10 days in the Ashwin month of the Hindu calendar, though the festivities actually begin from the sixth day, also known as Maha Shashthi. It is believed that Goddess Durga came to Earth on this day. For the next few days, till Dashami, different rituals are performed. This year, Dussehra will fall on October 15.

Puja Timings

The Vijay muhurat will start at 2:02 pm on October 15 and continue till 2:48 pm. The aparahna puja muhurat is from 1:16 pm to 3:34 pm. The Dashami tithi starts at 6:52 pm on October 14 and will end at 6:02 pm on October 15.

Significance

The festival signifies the victory of good over evil as Goddess Durga kills the demon Mahishasura. This is why she is also referred to as Mahishasuramardini (slayer of Mahishasura). The Navaratri (nine nights) festival eulogizes the battle between Mahishasura and Durga, culminating in the celebration on Vijayadashami. An important part of the festival is “kanya pujan” when young girls are worshipped as the nine different forms of Goddess Durga.

Celebration

During the nine nights of Navratri, before Vijayadashmi, Ramlila is organised in many parts of the country. During this period, a brief story of the Ramayana, involving Ram, Sita and Lakshman and their battle with demon king Ravan is played. On Dussehra, effigies of Ravan, Kumbhkarn, and Meghnad are set on fire, symbolising the victory of good over evil.