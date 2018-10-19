Dussehra 2018 Live Updates: PM At Ramlila Ground For "Ravana Dehan"

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind will address a gathering at the Ramlila Maidan, opposite the Red Fort, in the national capital today.

All India | Edited by | Updated: October 19, 2018 18:24 IST
Enormous effigies of Ravana, Meghanada and Kumbakaran are burnt across the country.

New Delhi: 

Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, marks the end of the nine-day long festive journey of Navratras. The day also marks the end of Durga Puja. It is majorly celebrated in eastern and northeastern states of India. In Northern India, Ramlila is being played out across the country for ten days and on the last day effigies of Ravana, Kumbhkaran, and Meghnad are burnt with fireworks marking the destruction of evil.

Here are the LIVE Updates of Dusshera 2018 from Ramlila Grounds:


Oct 19, 2018
18:24 (IST)
Ravana's effigy burnt at the Ramlila Grounds, Delhi
Oct 19, 2018
18:14 (IST)
PM Modi aims for the effigy
Oct 19, 2018
18:14 (IST)

A scene from Ramlila. 
Oct 19, 2018
17:56 (IST)
President Ram Nath Kovind's Address to the nation
In his address to the gathering at the Lav-Kush Ramleela event, President Ram Nath Kovind said, "Ramayana gives us messages for leading an ideal life. We need to pay heed to these lessons." 

"Ravana was a able leader, but he indulged into immoral activities. Today, we burn his effigies on  Dussehra. This is a message for the society," he added. 




Oct 19, 2018
17:47 (IST)
Inaugurating the event
Oct 19, 2018
17:36 (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Arrives At the venue


