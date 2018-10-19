Dussehra 2018 Live Updates: PM At Ramlila Ground For 'Ravana Dehan'

Enormous effigies of Ravana, Meghanada and Kumbakaran are burnt across the country.

Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, marks the end of the nine-day long festive journey of Navratras. The day also marks the end of Durga Puja. It is majorly celebrated in eastern and northeastern states of India. In Northern India, Ramlila is being played out across the country for ten days and on the last day effigies of Ravana, Kumbhkaran, and Meghnad are burnt with fireworks marking the destruction of evil.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind will address a gathering at the Ramlila Maidan, opposite the Red Fort, in the national capital today and will also attend the Ravana Dehan celebrations.

