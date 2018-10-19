Dussehra 2018 Live Updates: PM At Ramlila Ground For 'Ravana Dehan'

New Delhi:
Enormous effigies of Ravana, Meghanada and Kumbakaran are burnt across the country.
Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, marks the end of the nine-day long festive journey of Navratras. The day also marks the end of Durga Puja. It is majorly celebrated in eastern and northeastern states of India. In Northern India, Ramlila is being played out across the country for ten days and on the last day effigies of Ravana, Kumbhkaran, and Meghnad are burnt with fireworks marking the destruction of evil.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind will address a gathering at the Ramlila Maidan, opposite the Red Fort, in the national capital today and will also attend the Ravana Dehan celebrations.
Here are the LIVE Updates of Dusshera 2018 from Ramlila Grounds:
Ravana's effigy burnt at the Ramlila Grounds, Delhi PM Modi aims for the effigy
A scene from Ramlila.
President Ram Nath Kovind's Address to the nation
In his address to the gathering at the Lav-Kush Ramleela event, President Ram Nath Kovind said, "Ramayana gives us messages for leading an ideal life. We need to pay heed to these lessons."
"Ravana was a able leader, but he indulged into immoral activities. Today, we burn his effigies on Dussehra. This is a message for the society," he added.
Inaugurating the event Prime Minister Narendra Modi Arrives At the venue