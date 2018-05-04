Jaipur Man Hacked To Pieces By Kidnappers, Found In A Suitcase In Delhi The 29-year-old victim, Dushyant Sharma, was held captive on Wednesday by a woman, Priya Seth, who he had befriended on a social networking app. The woman, who was accompanied by her friends, demanded a ransom of Rs 10 lakh from the victim.

A Jaipur man was kidnapped, strangled before being chopping into pieces (Representational) Jaipur: A man in Jaipur was kidnapped and strangled before being chopping into pieces after he refused to pay a ransom, the police have said. The chilling crime took place in Rajasthan's capital city but the chopped pieces of the man's body were found packed in a suitcase in New Delhi. The 29-year-old victim was held captive on Wednesday by a woman who he had befriended on a social networking app. The woman, who was accompanied by her friends, demanded a ransom of Rs 10 lakh from the victim.



She threatened to file a rape case against him when he refused to do so, according to news agency Press Trust of India.



The kidnappers held the victim in their rented flat in Jaipur's Bajaj Nagar area, a top Jaipur police official said. The woman took away the victim's ATM card and also demanded the ransom from his father. The victim's father deposited Rs 3 lakh into his son's bank account.



A transaction of Rs 20,000 was made from the victim's account after which the accused allegedly strangled him and chopped him into pieces, according to ACP (Jhotwara) Aas Mohammad.



The motive behind carrying out the murder was not clear, especially as the victim's father, complying with the kidnappers, had deposited a portion of the ransom into his son's account.



It was also unclear how the victim, Dushyant Sharma's body was reached New Delhi, about 270 km away, in a suitcase.



The accused, identified as Priya Seth, 27, and her friends Dikshant Kamra, 25 and Lakshya Walia, 26, were arrested by the Jaipur police today in connection with the crime.



According to police officials, the accused were involved in other criminal cases as well.



(With Inputs From PTI)



